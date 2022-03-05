Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. Since last week, we boned up on Wikipedia articles about hypersonic weapons and Eastern Europe, and here’s what our government experts are missing about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine …





Nope, we’re not going to do that. Please do read and listen to Slate’s wonderful coverage of the war here.





But the Surge is sticking with its bread-and-butter: grimly cartoonish domestic politics and weird legislators. We hate that a few days after the State of the Union, the only thing we remember is the heckling, but it is what it is. Build Back Better has a new name, and one that you won’t forget: It’s called … making the jobs stuff … um … the politics bill … it will come to us soon. Also, we’re going to explain why Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination will be such a breeze. (We apologize in advance if she goes down in flames.)





But first, don’t burn yourself, because we’ve got some sizzlin’ hot Senate Republican leadership feuding.