Kinzinger: My “Biggest Regret” Is Voting Against Trump’s First Impeachment

Retiring Rep. Adam Kinzinger said his “biggest regret” during his time in Congress was voting against the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The Republican lawmaker, who is one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, expressed his regret in a series of tweets Friday night in which he noted the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has made clear the seriousness of Trump’s actions. The former president was impeached for the first time in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to a phone call in which he pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of now-President Joe Biden.

“It’s important for political leaders to be transparent and admit regret when needed. The bottom line, Donald Trump withheld lethal aid to Ukraine so he could use it as leverage for his campaign,” Kinzinger said. “This is a shameful and illegal act, directly hurting the Ukraine defense today.” The lawmaker added that he wishes he could go back in time to change his vote, but insisted there was a lesson for the future. “What we can do now is to ensure that this never happens again, and that we all put the interests of our nation above our party,” he said.

Kinzinger, who has said he won’t be seeking reelection for his House seat, has been vocal about his opposition to Trump. He joined the rest of his fellow Republican lawmakers in the House in voting against impeaching Trump over the Ukraine scandal. In the Senate, only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, voted to convict the president. Kinzinger later became one of 10 lawmakers in the House to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.