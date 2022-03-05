Ukraine Asked Lawmakers Not to Share Photos of Zelensky During Call. Two GOP Senators Did it Anyway.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Steve Daines are coming under lots of criticism Saturday after they shared photos of a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while it was still in progress even though they were specifically asked not to do so. The senator from Florida and his colleague from Montana both posted photos of Zelensky to their Twitter accounts while the Zoom call was ongoing, writing that they were talking with the Ukrainian president.

On zoom call now with President Zelensky of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xhgbpIwVD9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 5, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently on a zoom call with President Zelenskyy. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/ZtGjyWITwN — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 5, 2022

Democratic Reps. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Jason Crow of Colorado blasted the two senators on Twitter, saying they had explicitly ignored the requests of Ukrainian officials. “Ukrainian ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the Zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy,” Phillips tweeted. “Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators.” Crow noted that it was an example of “the lack of discipline in Congress,” adding that “if an embattled wartime leader asks you to keep quiet about a meeting, you better keep quiet about the meeting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lack of discipline in Congress is truly astounding.



If an embattled wartime leader asks you to keep quiet about a meeting, you better keep quiet about the meeting.



I’m not saying a damn thing. Lives are at stake. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) March 5, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

The criticism didn’t just come from Democrats. Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, also harshly criticized Rubio. “Dude, what the hell is wrong with you?” Steele tweeted. “Why would you risk his safety for a tweet?” NBC News talked to several aides who said the lawmakers were told in no uncertain terms that they should not tweet or otherwise publish any photos of the call while it was in progress to protect the Ukrainian president’s safety.

Advertisement

Dude, what the hell is wrong with you? You are the Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, and a Member of the Foreign Relations Committee. You were specifically asked NOT to share this briefing with Zelensky. Why would you risk his safety for a tweet? https://t.co/EpgisRP3au — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 5, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rubio and Daines pushed back against the criticism, saying it was all much ado about nothing. “There were over 160 members of Congress on a widely reported Zoom call. There was no identifying information of any kind. Anybody pretending this tweet is a security concern is a partisan seeking clicks,” a Rubio spokesperson said in a statement. A Daines spokesperson also emphasized there were more than 250 people on the call “and it was not a secure or classified briefing.” Daines shared the photo “before it was requested not to and well into the call, and it had no identifying information,” the spokesperson said. “We should be focusing on what’s important here and that’s supporting Ukraine. The only reason why anyone wants to make this an issue is partisan clickbait.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Zoom call that lasted a littler under an hour and included more than 300 members of Congress, Zelensky directly appealed to lawmakers for more help in fighting off the Russian invasion. The message was “close the skies or give us planes,” Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement after the call. The Ukrainian president also called for an oil embargo on Russia, which he characterized as the most significant sanction the United States could impose. During the call, Zelensky said it might be the last time U.S. lawmakers see him alive. “He is standing strong, but pleaded for more help,” Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut, tweeted. “Planes, oil embargo, continued military aid.”

Advertisement