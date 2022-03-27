Chris Wallace: I Left Fox News After People at Network Started to “Question the Truth”

Veteran news anchor Chris Wallace said that working at Fox News became “increasingly unsustainable” after the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with the New York Times, the longtime Fox News Sunday anchor explained his decision to leave Fox News in December after 18 years and join CNN’s new streaming service. In short, Wallace said he became uncomfortable with the network’s apparent penchant to spout a parallel reality. “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace said. “But when people start to question the truth—Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?—I found that unsustainable.”

Wallace was often seen as an outlier in Fox News, one of the few big-name stars at the network who openly contradicted its more extreme voices. But after the election, Wallace said he felt a clear shift at Fox News as the network got rid of its nightly newscast and promoted its most controversial hosts. “Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace said. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

Wallace also recognized that some people might question what took him so long to leave considering the network’s direction was clear. “I spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job,” he explained. But he recognized that “some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point.” Wallace declined to comment on recent Fox News coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “One of the reasons that I left Fox was because I wanted to put all of that behind me,” Wallace said. “There has not been a moment when I have second-guessed myself about that decision.”

Wallace spoke to the New York Times ahead of the debut of his interview show on CNN+—Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?—on Tuesday. Wallace’s program will air Mondays through Thursdays on CNN’s new streaming service.