Trump’s Social Media App Gets a Glitchy Debut (and Maybe Legal Trouble)

Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app got its official debut on Apple’s App Store but it appears most people who wanted to experience what has been widely described as a Twitter knockoff were met with frustration and a long waitlist. It seems the technical difficulties began pretty much as soon as the app had its debut late Sunday night. By Monday morning the app had experienced a “partial outage” for almost 8 hours, according to Insider.

“Something went wrong,” a notice reads if you attempt to make an account on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/3oZLR8Tsu0 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 21, 2022

According to the app’s official website there was an “overwhelming demand at launch” that caused there to be a delay in allowing new accounts to be created. That seems to be what pretty much everyone experienced as anyone who tried to sign up was put on a waitlist. But even getting to that stage seemed a bit challenging. Insider, for example, said it got a series of error messages and was only able to input the information needed to create an account on the fifth attempt. And then the reporter was placed on a wait-list of around 157,000 users because there was “massive demand” for the app. That part seems to be true because despite all the technical errors, the app was No. 1 in the App Store’s top charts early Monday morning.

This is a free speech violation now right pic.twitter.com/LM3zHkOy6o — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) February 21, 2022

The glitches shouldn’t be all that surprising considering that Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, who is a former Republican congressman, told Fox News on Sunday that the goal was for the app to be fully operational in the United States by the end of March. But something that may have been a bit more unexpected is that there was controversy over the app’s logo from the first day. Social media users pointed out that Truth Social’s logo was strikingly similar to one used since at least 2019 by Trailar, a British green energy company. “Based on recent news brought to our attention by various media outlets, showcasing the similarities between our own Trailar logo and the Truth Social logo, we are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand,” Matthew Summers, head of marketing at Trailar, said in a statement.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



One of these is the icon for Trump's "truth social" site the other is the icon for a British "Fleet Telematics & Fuel Efficiency" company that has used it since at least 2019https://t.co/ajIMuykZN0https://t.co/BbnlIpMCkJ pic.twitter.com/aQssmef17x — z3dster (@z3dster) February 21, 2022

Trailar publicly referenced the similarity in a tweet. “Great to see Donald Trump supporting a growing sustainability business! Maybe ask next time?” the company tweeted.

Great to see Donald Trump supporting a growing sustainability business! Maybe ask next time? @AldiUK Don't happen to have the number for your legal team on you? 😉@DonaldJTrumpJr @IvankaTrump @MELANIATRUMP #DonaldTrump https://t.co/TilUP5Tz6H — TRAILAR (@solartrailar) February 21, 2022

The app looks a lot like Twitter, but instead of tweets and retweets there are “truths” and “retruths.” Truth Social’s launch in the app store came a year after Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.