Trump’s Republican Rivals Smell Blood in the Water

February has been, by nearly any measure, a bad month for Donald Trump.

The rollout of his new social media platform was a bug-riddled disaster. The Supreme Court smacked down his effort to block the National Archives from turning over potentially incriminating materials surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection to the House Select Committee. Another judge issued a ruling that a civil lawsuit against him for allegedly stoking that insurrection could go forward. Yet another judge issued an opinion ordering Trump and family members to appear for depositions before New York attorney general Tish James’ civil probe of the Trump Organization.

Advertisement

To top it all off, there are signs that the former president’s legal and business woes might finally be starting to break the previously undying fealty of the GOP rank and file. While this is evident from recent polling and from the struggles of some Trump-endorsed candidates, it’s also beginning to appear in the form of potential 2024 GOP rivals doing more and more to position themselves to usurp Trump, or claim his mantle, in a future presidential primary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The politics of this have been ugly, with potential GOP presidential nominees adopting crueler and cruder positions in areas that animate the Trump base, but the pattern is clear: Possible Trump rivals seem to think they can outflank each other by moving further and further right, grabbing a greater share of the conservative media spotlight as Trump’s star appears to fade. They seem to smell blood in the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest signs of this came this week. First, Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, issued a surprise 31-page, 11-point Republican agenda that surely annoyed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Scott plan is incomprehensible as a political strategy for helping his party retake the Senate in 2022. And it also offers Democrats several cudgels with which to bludgeon candidates who endorse the official NRSC proposal—such as Scott’s promise to raise taxes on the lowest income Americans and to default on U.S. debt.

As a potential personal presidential campaign manifesto, though, it makes more sense, with Scott moving to the hard right on divisive culture war issues, including plans to finish the border wall and name it after Trump and to crack down on “mostly peaceful protests” against police violence. Perhaps most viciously, Scott’s approach includes a statement seeking to erase the existence transgender people, while banning trans children from competing in sports. As Adam Serwer famously put it when writing about Trump in 2018, the cruelty here is the point, offering red meat to those who have been conditioned to seek political gratification from hatred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, another potential 2024 candidate, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced a statewide policy that outdid Scott in terms of callus pandering. Abbott declared that Texas’ Department of Family and Protective Services is hereby instructed to separate transgender children from their parents if they have been given certain forms of gender-affirming health care. Further, Abbott stated that teachers, doctors, nurses, and anyone who suspected that children had received such care and did not report the parents to authorities should themselves be criminally prosecuted. Depending on the extent to which its enacted, Abbott’s plan could be one of the most horrific government attacks on children since Donald Trump’s family separation border policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Again, though, that cruelty clearly enlivens a certain portion of the Republican electorate. Indulging it can be read as a signal that these Republicans think that the GOP nomination in 2024 is open for the taking and that they are interested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s of course possible that Abbott is merely positioning himself as far right as possible to outflank opponents in an upcoming gubernatorial primary, or that he was trying to get ahead of a separate scandal that broke on Wednesday. Abbott, though, has a commanding lead in that governor’s primary race, along with Trump’s coveted endorsement. Maybe he’s noticing a political opening from Trump’s downtrend that other possible 2024 candidates are already beginning to exploit and he doesn’t want to miss the boat. “The order could position Abbott favorably among Republicans ahead of a potential primary for president in 2024,” as Axios speculated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most high-profile possible 2024 GOP candidate, of course, is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose cold war with Trump has for months garnered national attention and who is only increasing his embrace of divisive culture war issues.

Advertisement

In the past few weeks, DeSantis has signed a lucrative campaign book deal, while signaling support for a piece of legislation that is similarly horrific to Abbott’s latest anti-trans policy. That bill, which passed in the Florida House on Thursday, would make it illegal for LGBTQ teachers and students and those with LGBTQ parents to talk about their families in a class setting.

Again, these are truly awful, child-damaging policies. And they are red meat for the MAGA base. To wit: also on Thursday, the University of North Florida released a poll showing DeSantis ahead of Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up in the state’s critical 2024 primary.

Advertisement

Notably, it’s not just these hard-right politicians from red states that are apparently moving to capture Trump voters. In purple Virginia, recently-elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an all-out attack on masks mandates and the nebulous concept of Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. This is not a strategy for a candidate who sees a statewide political future in Virginia—his polling numbers are underwater less than two months into his governorship—but it would be a fine strategy for a politician who has national Republican ambition and see a possibly open stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted on Twitter on Thursday, Youngkin also seems to be taking advantage of the opportunity to differentiate himself from Trump in an area where he is especially unpopular—the former president’s toadying to Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, Youngkin denounced Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in no uncertain terms. That sort of statement is not the traditional role of state governors, but it is of future presidential candidates.

As the New York Times reported last month, one poll found that 44 percent of Republican voters don’t want Trump running again, while in another, 56 percent of Republicans said they identify more strongly as GOP supporters to the 36 percent who said they identify more as Trump supporters. More and more Republicans seem to be trending towards that view, and perhaps toward the opinion that the future of their party is Trumpism without Trump.