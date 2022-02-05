Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s newsletter ranking all of politics’ movers and shakers by Googling “politics” and working from there. This week’s first entry will be about Plato.





No one is really doing anything, so to speak, in the halls of power this week, as it’s beginning to be that time of the election year. So we look at a couple of Republican characters flapping around. Poor Ben Ray Luján. Oh, and big payday opportunity for anyone in Chicagoland—just tell Rep. Marie Newman you might primary her.





But first, let us begin with an update about the guy who tried to steal an election a bit ago.