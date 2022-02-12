Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. Did you hear that Marjorie Taylor Greene said “gazpacho police” this week? You did!? Well, that’s out of the way then.





This week, Democratic leaders across the country followed the poll num—er, followed the science and determined that COVID was over, and it was time for American society to return to normal. We will also check in on this week’s star Old Crank in Congress. And why don’t any top-notch Republicans want to join the Senate?





But first, let’s electrify you with an update on the celebrity every man, woman, and child across the country knows as “Mr. Entertainment.”