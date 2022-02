Want more quizzes? Check out Tuesday’s trivia quiz, where the theme is hope chest.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is web editor Nitish Pahwa.

Advertisement

Can you ace the quiz and beat Pahwa? Good luck!

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

The deuces were wild on Tuesday with the arrival of the palindromic date 2/22/22. The next “Twosday” won’t happen again for another 400 years, so you have plenty of time to line up videos for Duets, Twins, and 2 Fast 2 Furious for the next Two Movie Festival. You might learn a thing or two in this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.