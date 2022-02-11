Want more quizzes? Check out Tuesday’s trivia quiz, where the theme is first things first.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is staff writer Aaron Mak.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Mak? Good luck!

A British zoo hoping to increase its population of endangered Barbary macaques hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to croon love songs for them. The primates should respond well to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I and any song by Mike Nesmith or Davy Jones. This week’s Slate News Quiz is more fun than a barrel of you know what.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.