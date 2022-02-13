Police Arrest “Freedom Convoy” Protesters Who Remained at U.S.-Canada Bridge

Canadian police made good on their promise and moved in to clear the remaining “Freedom Convoy” protesters and vehicles that had blocked the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Law enforcement made around 12 arrests and towed seven vehicles just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario with Detroit. Officials celebrated that the protesters were removed without violence but it remains unclear when the bridge would reopen amid concerns that demonstrators could return. There are isolated reports that protesters made their way back to a previously cleared intersection near the Ambassador Bridge about an hour after police had said they had cleared the area. A Facebook group that supported the protesters called on people to return to the bridge.

Advertisement

Amid the uncertainty, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the bridge will reopen “when it is safe to do so” after police made the arrests and ended the blockade that had been in place since Monday. “Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,” Dilkens said. There were only a few protesters remaining after police called on everyone to leave the area on Saturday, a day after a judge ordered everyone to leave the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, protesters continued to block part of Canada’s capital, Ottawa, for a third consecutive weekend. Counter protests have also grown and many started blocking vehicles that tried to join the protests on Sunday in Ottawa. “We’re fed up, we’re tired. We want Ottawa to be boring again,” an Ottawa resident at a counter protest said.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests started with Canadian truckers opposing a vaccine-or-quarantine mandate for those crossing into the United States. But has since grown into a broad protest against all sorts of COVID-19 restrictions as well as a way to express general anger with government policies. The “Freedom Convoy” has inspired similar action in several countries, including France, New Zealand, and the Netherlands and the Department of Homeland Security has warned the United States could be next.