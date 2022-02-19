Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter that also aspires to leverage an offer from the Saudi crown to get paid more money to play golf. (Whaaa? Just read this.)





What a week in the grand domain of politics! We check in on a blockade over nominees in Congress and consider whether it will spill over to a blockade on or about President Joe Biden’s SCOTUS pick. On the campaign trail, Republicans are trying to make sure they don’t screw up a couple of key primaries, but what if they do anyway? And Vladimir Putin is surely running scared after the Senate passed a nonbinding resolution expressing disapproval of him.





But let’s lead with a development in Oregon that we ranked No. 1 for a critical reason: It was good for a laugh.