Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” App Set for Release on Presidents Day

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform, Truth Social, is set to be released in the Apple App Store on Monday, according to Reuters. That means the former president could make a social media comeback on the Presidents Day holiday. Trump had said in October he was launching the social media platform as a way “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” The New York Times had reported earlier this week that the launch of the app had been pushed back from Presidents’ Day to March. But now Reuters is reporting that the network’s chief product officer told people testing the app that it would be released in the Apple store on Monday.

Advertisement

Trump Media & Technology Group Chief Executive Devin Nunes confirmed in a Sunday appearance on Fox News that Truth Social will start to be released this week. “This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store,” Nunes, a former Republican U.S. lawmaker, said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. “Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational with at least within the United States.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The launch of the app would mark Trump’s return to social media after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But the success of the app is far from assured. After all, there are several other companies that have been trying to launch alternative social media platforms to appeal to those who think their views are censored by the biggest players. But none of them have managed to come close to mainstream success. “There is an audience and a market, but it is not huge,” Shannon McGregor, a professor of journalism and media at the University of North Carolina, told the New York Times. “Most people don’t want a version of the internet where anything goes.”