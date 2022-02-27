Welcome to this week’s very special edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter coming to you LIVE (or maybe ONE DAY LATER) from Orlando, Florida, the site of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.





What was this annual gathering of conservative media, activists, and politicians like?





Allow us to share an anecdote from after the conference’s Thursday session from the Rosen Shingle Creek resort’s pool bar. A slurring drunk white male attendee, wearing a Let’s Go Brandon hat, walks up to a Black female attendee and says, as a pickup line, “I have six words for you: All lives matter, all the time.” And it was well-received.





Below are some takeaways and recaps from the first three days of the conference, because Lord knows we weren’t sticking around for Don Jr. on Sunday.