Bernie Madoff’s Sister, Husband Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what law enforcement says was an apparent case of a murder-suicide. Sondra Wiener, 87, was found dead alongside her 90-year-old husband Marvin Wiener inside their home in Boynton Beach, Florida. They both had a gunshot wound. “Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Advertisement

After identifying the Wieners in a news release on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Marvin Wiener’s family had invoked Marsy’s Law. The law allows family members to protect the names of crime victims. A woman who identified herself as Marvin Wiener’s daughter in law declined to comment and asked the Associated Press for privacy “at this time of grief.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deaths continue the string of tragedies that seem to have engulfed the family after Madoff was arrested in 2008 for carrying out a massive Ponzi scheme. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 and he died last year while he was 82. After his arrest, Madoff’s two sons died as well. Mark Madoff died by suicide in 2010 and blamed his father in a note. His younger son, Andrew, died of lymphoma in 2014. “One way to think of this is the scandal and everything that happened killed my brother very quickly. And it’s killing me slowly,” Andrew told People magazine before his death. The Wieners also took a big financial hit from Madoff’s Ponzi scheme and reportedly lost around $3 million.