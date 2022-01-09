Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.

Advertisement

Mais um vídeo que circula nas redes mostra que os primeiros sinais da queda da pedra em Capitólio, foram vistos por pessoas que estavam no local, cerca de um minuto antes da tragédia. Algumas delas tentaram avisar aos passageiros das lanchas mais próximas sobre o perigo. pic.twitter.com/hRU2dLbv6i — O Tempo (@otempo) January 8, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collapse took place after several days of heavy rains that appeared to have helped the rockface to loosen at Furnas Lake. “Today we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the detachment of a wall of rocks in Lago de Furnas, in Capitólio,” Minas Gerais Gov. Romeu Zema tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mais um vídeo que circula nas redes mostra que os primeiros sinais da queda da pedra em Capitólio, foram vistos por pessoas que estavam no local, cerca de um minuto antes da tragédia. Algumas delas tentaram avisar aos passageiros das lanchas mais próximas sobre o perigo. pic.twitter.com/hRU2dLbv6i — O Tempo (@otempo) January 8, 2022

It seems at least some of the people who were on the lake saw it coming. “That piece will fall out,” a woman can be heard saying in one of the videos circulating on social media. “Get out of there,” someone can be heard calling out to nearby boats several times before the rock collapses.