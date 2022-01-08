Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter giving you both the bad news about the downward trajectory of democracy and the comfy chaser—there’s no plan to fix it! Let’s do this, 2022!





We’ve taken stock of things a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and here’s what we’ve found: Dick Cheney is basically a lib now, but the Senate still doesn’t work. Joe Biden looked like he was getting less unpopular for a second, but then Mean Mr. COVID came back and tanked the president’s approval numbers again. In Oregon, a New York Times Columnist Despairs.





But first, let’s zoom in on a telling “gaffe.”