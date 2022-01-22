With voting rights legislation left for dead indefinitely this week, Democrats are now turning to reviving the Build Back Better Act. The correct thing to do, and the thing which most Democrats have resigned themselves to at this point, is to get Joe Manchin to write down what he’ll accept, convert it into legislative language, and pass it as soon as possible. Biden and the White House this week indicated they were ready to accept a “big chunk” of the BBB, if not their ideal original vision. The hardest part now, though, is getting Manchin to accept the pen. In his remarks with reporters this week, Manchin was characteristically all over the place. He reiterated that he hasn’t been part of any serious talks about revitalizing the plan yet, but if he were, they would need to “start from scratch.” But he did make certain human noises indicating there’s still much he’d like to get done, saying he still wants to fix the tax code and bring down the cost of prescription drugs, two items that were in the BBB package. The one useful thing for Democrats in getting Manchin to write the plan—if they can—is that it gets them off the hook for the cuts that need to be made. Democrats had been uneager throughout the earlier drafting process to say no to any interest groups or members’ pet policies, leading to a bloated package of temporary programs. They would love to be able to transfer that rage into the one Democrat capable of absorbing it.