Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter that was in line to gain two additional entries in this redistricting cycle, but ultimately preferred not to do more work.





That’s a redistricting joke because this is a Surge Redistricting Special Edition!! The Surge has detected an aura in the discourse that the redistricting process is basically over. That’s not true. There are plenty of states, large and small, still in the process of devising their congressional maps for the next decade, and a host of others that did complete maps but now are stuck in state and federal court.





Let’s start with the bomb that New York might be about to drop.