If you didn’t believe that voting rights legislation was toast before this week, you may want to start believing that it’s toast. Chuck Schumer is even going to put it in the toaster to show you how toast it is. Trump crossed the line with Senate Republicans, meanwhile, when he was mean to a certain South Dakota senator, but at least he’s still got Lindsey Graham. Sen. Marsha Blackburn had serious concerns about the “rap sheet” of a Black judicial nominee.





But let us begin with the senator who pulled the plug on this latest, perhaps final effort to nix the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.