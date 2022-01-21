Do you want even more Slate News Quiz action? We’re considering expanding our quiz offerings. Please take this survey to let us know what you think.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is associate editor and the editor of Outward J. Bryan Lowder. He also co-hosts the Outward podcast. Listen to the show’s latest episode, out this week, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And join Slate Plus for your ad-free feed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can you ace the quiz and beat Lowder? Good luck!

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out a public alert on Tuesday warning citizens of Gotham City to be on the lookout for a purple-and-green Dodge belonging to the Joker. Batman sightings in Missouri are rare, unless the new Robert Pattinson movie, The Batman, offers an odd plot twist? Tune in next week, same Slate time, same Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.