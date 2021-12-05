Trump Statement Accidentally Insults Those Who Believe Election Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump issued a brief statement on Saturday night that appeared to have been written in such a rushed manner that no one had any time to proofread it. The statement consists of one sentence that appeared to accidentally criticize those who believe the lie that there was widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The key? A double negative right in the beginning of the statement that makes it read like he’s against those who support his lies about election fraud.

“Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!” reads the statement that was posted on Twitter by spokesperson Liz Harrington late Saturday.

"Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!" pic.twitter.com/QFjeJHt2SP — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2021

Trump’s statement was immediately met with lots of sarcastic responses on social media, with many people claiming the former president appeared to finally be telling the truth about his long-standing lies about election fraud. “This is, accidentally, Trump’s first ever accurate statement on the legitimacy of the 2020 election,” wrote CNN’s Daniel Dale. George Conway didn’t hide his joy at the statement first writing, “When you’re right, you’re right.” He followed that up with a double-negative statement of his own: “Seriously, I usually don’t find it unsurprising when he says something that’s not inaccurate, but no one—not even the former guy—can be not correct all the time.” ABC’s Jonathan Karl joked that Trump “finally conceded.”

A fairly hilarious double negative here. https://t.co/ZmMcyBCp0e — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 5, 2021

Trump released his double-negative statement mere hours after he issued another statement promoting his former chief of staff Mark Meadows’ new book. Trump had reportedly been angry about Meadows’ claim in the book that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 days before a presidential debate with Joe Biden. Trump denied that was true in a statement that called the claim “fake news.” The former president was reportedly furious at the revelation that was first revealed by the Guardian and Meadows immediately tried to minimize the news. On Saturday, Trump praised the book by saying that it “rightfully spends much time talking about the large-scale Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Glad to see Trump finally give it up and admit his baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud are bullshit pic.twitter.com/znsUPHOnu0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 5, 2021

