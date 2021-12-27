Travel Chaos Continues as Omicron, Bad Weather Lead to More Flight Cancellations

The end of the Christmas weekend didn’t mark the end of headaches for travelers around the world as airlines continued canceling flights on Monday. As of Monday morning, airlines around the world had canceled 2,391 flights, with China and the United States being the most affected, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Out of that total, 874 involved flights within, into, or out of the United States.

During the holiday weekend, around 8,000 flights were canceled around the world. The cancellations continue to be in large part due to the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant that led to lots of crew members testing positive for COVID-19 or isolating because they were in close contact with people who tested positive. But storms in the western United States are also complicating things for air travelers.

On Sunday, Delta blamed “winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the omicron variant” for its numerous cancelations. Delta canceled 161 of its 4,155 flights scheduled for Sunday. JetBlue, meanwhile, said it had canceled 110 flights Sunday. “We have seen an increasing number of sick calls from omicron,” JetBlue said, adding that more cancellations were possible. United also blamed the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant for the wave of cancellations. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United spokesperson said.

Even if travelers don’t suffer canceled flights, they are increasingly likely to experience delays. As of Monday morning for example, at least 6,591 flights had suffered delays around the world, including 1,735 involving the United States, according to FlightAware. That is still a fraction from Sunday, when more than 7,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States suffered delays. Southwest had the most delays on Monday, which the airline blamed on “weather challenges” across the country.