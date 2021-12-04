There are people like Dr. Oz, a man who is willing to ditch his lucrative lifestyle and shack up in his mother-in-law’s house in Pennsylvania in the off chance he can be elected senator, so he can spend six years commuting to Washington for three days each week to eat lunch and vote against nominations. Then there are rational people like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who said—in announcing that he would run for reelection rather than Senate—that the more he heard from those urging him to run for Senate, the less he wanted to do it. And there were a lot of people urging him to do it: nearly every Republican senator across the gamut and several former presidents. He’s a popular three-term governor, and the incumbent, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, only won her 2016 election by about 1,000 votes. They were all apoplectic, and not a little bit humiliated by their recruitment failure, when Sununu declined. But they should take solace: This is a cycle where it would have been nice to have a recruit like Sununu, but not one where they need him. If the environment stays as favorable as it is for Republicans, there should be some other Republican out there to give Hassan a run for her money. Just start knocking on the doors of local dads and one of them will probably do it.