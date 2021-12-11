Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter spreading Christmas cheer with Senate procedural updates!





Congress has, actually, cleared a lot off of its plate. Your elected officials successfully punted government funding into the new year, came up with a characteristically dumb way to raise the dumb debt ceiling, and finally got the annual defense bill moving. Now Senate Democrats just have to figure out how to pass their signature legislation, which Joe Manchin may actually hate. One powerful Republican is quitting Congress to run Trump’s fantasy baseball league/media thingie, the Georgia governor’s race became unnecessarily complicated for Republicans because Trump insisted it be so, progressives are pushing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish Rep. Lauren Boebert, and Vice President Kamala Harris controversially purchased cookware.





But first, every time you Googled “politics” this week—oops, revealed a little trick o’ the trade—there would be some new weird development with a former presidential chief of staff who may be in over his head.