Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the last remaining media product after everyone else in the business got the ommy variant this week.





This week, Senate Democrats hoped to clinch a deal on their Build Back Better legislation to pass it before Christmas. You’ll never guess what they failed to do. Elsewhere, we look at all the cheeky Twitter gags happening ahead of the war with Russia, speculate about how Mark Meadows found himself in such a pickle, encourage the president to feed Americans gasoline by beer bong, and look at a (new!) state where Democrats may have biffed redistricting.





First, let’s check in with the guy choking off the Democratic agenda for, at least, the remainder of the year.