Welcome to a special edition of the Slate News Quiz! This quiz will test your knowledge of Slate’s award-winning, narrative history podcast Slow Burn. Using captivating archival tape and a wide range of interviews with key players involved in this story, host Joel Anderson expertly traced how decades of police brutality, a broken justice system, and a videotape of a brutal beating led to the largest civil disturbance in U.S. history. But how much did you really learn?

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior managing producer of podcasts and co-host of Working and The Waves June Thomas.

Can you ace the quiz and beat June Thomas? Good luck!

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.