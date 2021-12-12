South African President Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Surge of Omicron Cases

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms. Ramaphosa, 69, got tested for COVID-19 after he started feeling sick earlier in the day, his office said in a statement.

Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated and got diagnosed with the virus at a time when cases are surging in the country. Experts have tied the increase to the omicron variant, which appears to spread more easily and seems to skirt at least some of the protection offered by vaccines. “President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure,” reads the statement from the president’s office. Before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Ramaphosa spoke at a memorial service for former apartheid-era President F.W. de Klerk, who died last month.

The president’s positive diagnosis came on a day when the country recorded more than 18,000 new confirmed cases, more than 70 percent of which are estimated to be from omicron. That marks a huge jump from early last month, when South Africa was reporting a mere 200 new cases per day.

The South African president’s diagnosis also came on the same day as the British government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level while Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britain faces a “tidal wave” of cases. In a televised statement, Johnson vowed his government would speed up the rollout of booster shots amid estimates that omicron could become the country’s dominant variant within days. “I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” he said. In the United States, Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is the “optimal care” although he assured that the definition of fully vaccinated has not changed.