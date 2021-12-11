The Slatest

These Photos, Videos Show Extent of Devastation From Deadly Tornado Outbreak

By
Emergency crews search through the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Emergency crews search through the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

More than 100 people are feared dead after a tornado outbreak hit at least six states on Friday night. For now the worst affected appears to have been Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear says at least 70 people were feared dead and the death toll could surpass 100. “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said. The small city of Mayfield appears to have been one of the worst hit and around 110 people were working in a candle factory there when the tornado struck. Videos and photos show the devastation left behind by the storms that also collapsed an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

Emergency workers search what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021.
Emergency workers search what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. JOHN AMIS/Getty Images
Workers remove debris from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 11, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado.
Workers remove debris from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 11, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado. TIM VIZER/Getty Images
A resident of the The Cardinal Inn in Bowling Green, Kentucky, looks at the damages done after a tornado touched down on December 11, 2021.
A resident of the The Cardinal Inn in Bowling Green, Kentucky, looks at the damages done after a tornado touched down on December 11, 2021. GUNNAR WORD/Getty Images
Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021.
Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021. GUNNAR WORD/Getty Images
Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021.
Bowling Green, Kentucky, residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021. GUNNAR WORD/Getty Images
