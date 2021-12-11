These Photos, Videos Show Extent of Devastation From Deadly Tornado Outbreak

More than 100 people are feared dead after a tornado outbreak hit at least six states on Friday night. For now the worst affected appears to have been Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear says at least 70 people were feared dead and the death toll could surpass 100. “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said. The small city of Mayfield appears to have been one of the worst hit and around 110 people were working in a candle factory there when the tornado struck. Videos and photos show the devastation left behind by the storms that also collapsed an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chilling video shows the cries of a candle worker trapped inside a factory after a deadly tornado collapsed their building. Kyana Parsons-Perez is speaking out on this horrifying experience amid severe tornado storms across the country. pic.twitter.com/zsr0rhc3RQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damage to the courthouse in downtown Mayfield is much worse than photos could show in the middle of the night. #kywx pic.twitter.com/Y5LI5UxXjA — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) December 11, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This just happened in Bowling Green, Kentucky. News station reporting live about a tornado approaching and the feed cut out shortly after this. Scary sight. pic.twitter.com/naDWqddAWD — Hunter King (@__HunterKing__) December 11, 2021

Some current scenes in Bowling Green, KY I’m the aftermath of the #tornado from last night. #kywx pic.twitter.com/q6ciK1F4qz — Josh Du☈kee (@drdabroholos) December 11, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Absolutely catastrophic damage in Mayfield. Be in prayer for everyone here. Gentleman at the roadblock said that his house was fine, but his next-door neighbor’s house was completely gone… There will be lots of stories like that here #kywx pic.twitter.com/yOQQjyMzYK — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) December 11, 2021

Advertisement

Video of the tornado that hit the Amazon facility near Edwardsville, IL tonight… from Danielle Henke pic.twitter.com/5CNbJ03VzI — James Spann (@spann) December 11, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Devastating tornado damage at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. Two people died in Friday night's storm. #Edwardsville #Tornado #stlwx pic.twitter.com/MjAb4wMXm4 — FOX2now (@FOX2now) December 11, 2021

Advertisement

Inside the Monette Manor Nursing Home.



The hallways are flooded, the ceiling is caving and remnants of furniture and holiday decorations are scattered @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/7B6Hsft4td — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) December 11, 2021