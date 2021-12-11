Ex-Officer Who Circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint Says He Met With Meadows Several Times

Philip Waldron, the retired U.S. Army coronel who was an ardent supporter of challenging the 2020 election results, says he was welcomed at the White House numerous times after the November vote. And Waldron, who circulated the PowerPoint presentation that detailed ways to overturn the election, didn’t meet with low-level staffers. Waldron told the Washington Post he spoke with Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, “maybe eight to 10 times.” And Meadows wasn’t alone. Waldron also spoke to several members of Congress before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Waldron, who was working with then-President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers on ways to challenge the election, focused his efforts on the allegations that there was foreign interference in the vote. The PowerPoint specifically said Trump could declare a national emergency to delay the certification of the election results. Although Meadows received the presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, & Options for 6 JAN” on Jan. 5, Waldron insists he wasn’t the one who sent it to him. George J. Terwilliger III, a lawyer for Meadows, says the former chief of staff only received the PowerPoint presentation by email but didn’t do anything with the document. Meadows handed over the presentation to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot “because it wasn’t privileged,” Terwilliger said.

It remains unclear just how seriously Trump officials took the ideas that were outlined in the PowerPoint. But the recent revelations suggest Meadows was in far closer contact with those who were proposing extreme measures to keep Trump in power than was previously known. And while he was talking to the conspiracy theorists, he was also calling on senior Justice Department officials to investigate wild claims of election fraud. Waldron claims Meadows offered to support him in any way possible to prove the claims that there had been foreign interference in the election.

Even if he wasn’t the one who sent it, Waldron said he wasn’t surprised Meadows had received a copy of the presentation. “He would have gotten a copy for situational awareness for what was being briefed on the Hill at the time,” Waldron told the New York Times. Waldron says members of his team spoke to senators about the claims contained in the presentation and the next day he personally briefed a small group of House lawmakers.