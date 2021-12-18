Netherlands Goes Into Lockdown as Restrictions Increase in Europe Amid Omicron Surge

The Netherlands is taking drastic measures to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. All non-essential stores and services—including bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, and museums—will be closed from Sunday until the middle of January. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday. Rutte made clear the decision was not taken lightly, characterizing it as “terrible for everyone, especially on the eve of the holidays” but it was the best way to prevent things from getting even worse. “We have to act now to prevent a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Without measures, we could be witnessing an uncontrollable situation at the start of January.”

In addition to the closures the Dutch government is also calling on people to avoid social contact as much as possible, limiting guests in homes to two people over the age of 13. The number will double to four during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. In the meantime, officials said the government will redouble its efforts to hand out booster shots while omicron cases still account for a minority of the total. Officials expect omicron to become the dominant variant by the new year.

The Netherlands has become the first European country to announce a full lockdown at a time when cases of the omicron variant are surging across the continent and several countries are imposing restrictions as a result. The omicron variant is “spreading at lightning speed” across Europe, French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned, saying it will likely be dominant in France by early January. Amid the surge, Paris canceled its planned New Year’s Eve fireworks and officials are urging people to isolate as much as possible during the holidays. The French government will also put forward a bill in parliament to make sure only vaccinated people can be allowed to enter indoor spaces such as bars, restaurants, and movie theaters.

Other countries are also instituting restrictions in time for the holidays. In Denmark, for example, theaters, amusement parks, museums, and music venues have been closed. In Ireland, an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars has been implemented. In the U.K., the government imposed new rules requiring masks to be worn indoors and people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to go to large events and nightclubs. Some experts are calling on the British government to do more amid record-breaking case numbers, warning that at this rate of infection it won’t be long until hospitals are overwhelmed.