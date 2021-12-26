Dad Who Said “Let’s Go Brandon” to Biden on Santa Tracker Call Insists It Was a “Joke”

The father of four who ended a conversation with President Joe Biden with the insulting phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which means “fuck Joe Biden,” insists he was joking and meant no disrespect to the commander in chief. But he also seems pretty proud of himself for the viral moment and doesn’t appear to have any regrets. After the moment went viral on social media and sparked lots of outrage, the Oregonian talked to the caller who said he did not´ meant for his phrase to be seen as crude. “At the end of the day I have nothing against Mr Biden,” Jared Schmeck, 35, said. “But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him.”

Schmeck said he isn’t a “Trumper” and characterized himself as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.” Schmeck said he and his family always call into the NORAD Santa tracker on Christmas Eve and he had no idea his call would be picked up by the president. When he called this year, he was told First Lady Jill Biden would be taking calls. “I thought it would be automated. We just waited on hold and then they answered,” he said. “And I thought, ‘wow, this is real’.”

Biden and Schmeck proceeded to discuss the gifts his four children were hoping to receive on Christmas. “Well, have a Merry Christmas. Have a wonderful Christmas,” Jill Biden said. “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well,” Schmeck said before adding: “Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon!” The president replied: “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.” Biden then tried to continue the conversation with Schmeck asking where he was calling form. “I think we lost him,” Biden said when there was no response.

CALLER: "Merry Christmas and Lets Go Brandon:"



BIDEN: "Lets Go Brandon, I agree" pic.twitter.com/K8PpzceB3K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 24, 2021

Schmeck says he didn’t hang up on the president but had been disconnected. At the time, some members of Schmeck’s family seemed quite pleased with what had just taken place. “My husband may or may not have just told joe and jill Biden ‘let’s go Brandon’ on the phone’,“ Schmeck’s wife wrote on Instagram alongside two crying emojis. Schmeck also posted it on his YouTube channel and doesn’t seem to have any regrets according to the caption: “We called NORAD and they patched us to the President! Let’s Go Brandon!”

Despite the seeming celebratory posts, Schmeck says the remark was meant as a “joke” and reflected his frustration with Biden’s policies. Now he says he is “being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech” and claims he has received some potentially threatening phone calls. “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” he said. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner.”