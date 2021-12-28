Gunman Kills Four in Denver Shooting Rampage Before He Is Killed by Police

What authorities are calling a “killing spree” in the Denver area left at least five people dead, including the gunman who was fatally shot by police. Three people were also injured by the lone gunman, including an officer of the Lakewood Police Department who required surgery. Officials say they still don’t know the motive behind the shootings, although they emphasized it appeared to be the work of a single person, whom they have not identified, and didn’t involve any further threats to the community.

The rampage started at around 5 p.m. on Monday when the suspected gunman shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, police Chief Paul Pazen said in a news briefing. The gunman then got into a car and fatally shot another man in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood. At the time, the gunman started exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers who were pursuing him. The suspect then drove to the nearby city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside a business.

At that point, law enforcement officers were in intense pursuit of the gunman, who ended up fleeing on foot and going into a nearby hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk. He proceeded to exchange gunfire with police officers again, and one police officer was injured before the suspect was shot dead. “Still unsure exactly if it was by Lakewood police or not but he was then pronounced dead at the scene,” John Romero, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman, said. “At this point, we do not believe there is any additional safety concern to the community.”