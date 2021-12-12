FEMA Chief Says Powerful Storms “New Normal” as Over 100 Feared Dead in Kentucky

Powerful storms like the ones that devastated several Midwest and southern states Friday are “going to be our new normal,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Sunday. “The effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation.” The nation’s top federal emergency management official said it was “incredibly unusual” to see such powerful tornadoes so close to the new year. “We do see tornadoes in December. That part is not unusual,” Criswell said on CNN’s State of the Union. “But, at this magnitude, I don’t think we have ever seen one this late in the year. But it’s also historic. Even the severity and the amount of time this tornado or these tornadoes spent on the ground is unprecedented.”

Advertisement

Criswell sounded the alarm as desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday to try to figure out the full extent of the damage from the devastating series of tornadoes that hit several states late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Officials fear the powerful tornadoes killed more than 100 people only in Kentucky, which was by far the hardest-hit state. “I know we’ve lost over 80 lives,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. “ I think it’s going to be over 100.” Mayfield suffered the worst of the destruction as the twisters destroyed a candle factory as well as numerous homes and offices in the small town of around 10,000 people. “It’s devastation like none of us have ever seen before,” Beshear said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere, six people were confirmed killed in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. At least two people were killed in Arkansas, where a tornado hit a nursing homes. Authorities also reported three deaths in Tennessee and two in Missouri.

Experts agree that the string of deadly tornadoes was extremely rare and President Joe Biden said he would call on the Environmental Protection Agency to analyze the role climate change may have played in fueling the storms. Even though “history is replete with examples of devastating December tornadoes … the tornado rampage from Arkansas to Illinois on Friday night and early Saturday morning rose to another level, unlike anything seen in modern records,” notes the Washington Post’s Jason Samenow.