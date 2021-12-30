Fauci Calls on Parents to Vaccinate Children as Pediatric Hospitalizations Soar

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, is urging parents to vaccinate their children in an effort to prevent “avoidable” hospitalizations and serious illness. “Virtually all—not 100 percent but close to that—of the children who are seriously ill in a hospital from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them, and that is avoidable,” Fauci said in an interview on NewsNation’s Morning in America.

Fauci said that while some parents may rationalize their decision to not vaccinate their children because the risk to those under 18 is low, it doesn’t make much sense when you look at the data. “We vaccinate children for a number of childhood diseases, where the mortality of those diseases is far less than the mortality and the morbidity of COVID-19 on children,” Fauci said. Although it’s true that “the numbers are very low,” parents have to consider that “when it’s your child, it’s a very high number.” While it’s true that children are far less likely to have to deal with a serious case of COVID-19, “that doesn’t mean that children do not get seriously ill.” And the only people who can prevent that from happening is the child’s parent. “So if you look at the number of children right now going to the hospital who are in trouble getting seriously ill, you almost have to say it’s the responsibility of the parent to protect their child,” Fauci said.

Fauci is pleading with parents at a time when data show that the surge in cases fueled by the highly infectious omicron variant is leading to a sharp increase in hospitalizations among children. The seven-day average of daily hospitalizations for children in the week ending on Dec. 27 rose 58 percent from the previous week to 334. That compares with an increase of about 19 percent for all age groups.

Across the country, fewer than 25 percent of Americans who are under the age of 18 are vaccinated. Among 5- to 11-year-olds, around 14 percent are fully vaccinated, a number that jumps to 53 percent for 12- to 17-year-olds. And that low ratio extends even to areas where there is a high vaccination rate, such as New York City, where 80 percent of adults are vaccinated but only 40 percent of children aged 5 to 17 are fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, the New York State Department of Health said pediatric hospitalizations were up 395 percent since the week ending Dec. 11. None of the children aged 5 to 11 who were admitted to New York City hospitals with COVID-19 starting Dec. 5 were fully vaccinated. A report released by the CDC said that nearly all of the children who became seriously sick with COVID-19 last summer were not fully vaccinated.

Despite the rising hospitalizations among children, researchers say there still is no evidence to suggest the omicron variant is somehow more of a threat to children. For now, preliminary data continues to suggest omicron is leading to milder illnesses in children, just like in adults.