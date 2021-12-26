Maryland Senator Optimistic Democrats Can Find “Sweet Spot” on Build Back Better

Sen. Ben Cardin sounded a cautiously optimistic note on Sunday, insisting that there is still hope for the Build Back Better legislation to make a comeback. The catch? It’s unlikely to make a lot of Democrats very happy. “There is unanimity in our caucus that we want to get a bill to the president, and we are working to see what that bill will contain. President Biden is directly involved in these negotiations,” Cardin said on Fox News Sunday. The key will be for Democrats to be able to compromise in order to move the spending plan forward. “We are prepared to move. We just need to make sure we have unanimity in our caucus. And that’s what we’re working on, and we will start on that next week when we return,” the Maryland Democrat said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Democrats are back at the negotiating table after Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said earlier this month he would not support the current version of the bill. When host Mike Emanuel asked Cardin if there was a risk of losing support from progressives with a scaled back legislation, the senator acknowledged Democrats needed to find the right balance. “I think we can reach that sweet spot. Look, a lot of us are going to be disappointed, but we’re not going to let perfection be the enemy of getting something done,” Cardin said. “I think we’ll be pragmatic about it, but we want to make sure it deals with the issues that we’re facing in our in our communities.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is calling on Biden to continue focusing on the spending bill while urging him to use executive action to get around Manchin’s opposition to the legislation. “The Progressive Caucus will continue to work toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible,” she wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post. While discussions continue on the legislation, Biden should take executive action “to immediately improve people’s lives.” Doing so, “will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans.”