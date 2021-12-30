Armed Man Arrested in Iowa on Way to White House With “Hit List” Including Biden, Fauci

A California man was arrested in Iowa last week after he told authorities he was on his way to the White House to “do whatever it takes” to “kill persons in power.” Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, had an AR-15–type rifle, ammunition, and body armor when he was pulled over for driving aggressively on Dec. 21. When he spoke to investigators, Xiong detailed that the “evil individuals he intended to kill” included President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, former President Barack Obama, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to a criminal complaint that was unsealed Wednesday.

Xiong told investigators he had a general “disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children,” a claim that sounds eerily similar to far-right conspiracy theories. He also told investigators he downloaded TikTok videos on his phone to compile the list of people he wanted to kill.

Xiong’s GPS was set to the White House and he told investigators he had found a “weak spot” in the building that would allow him to get inside. And even though he insisted he wasn’t suicidal, Xiong also acknowledged he had money in his car for “funeral expenses.” In an interview with investigators, Xiong said he was “the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in position of power.” Xiong told investigators that if released he would not return to California “because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House.”