Politics, politics, politics. While we all wait for Tuesday night’s election results, what else is happening in politics?

Ah:

There is currently a large crowd of what appears to be QAnon believers at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas. A popular QAnon theory recently is that JFK Jr. of the Kennedy family will be making a big announcement at Dealey Plaza by the grassy knoll sometime tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8L0Lw09wH7 — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

That was Monday night. (John F. Kennedy Jr. died in 1999 in a plane crash, but, for some reason I promise never to learn, is believed to have faked his own death by certain “Q” conspiracy theorists, who as a whole believe that Donald Trump is engaged in an epic and clandestine effort to punish a wide range of American politicians and celebrities for their secret perpetration of pedophilia and cannibalism.)

Tuesday, as promised, they showed up:

12 minutes until the big reveal pic.twitter.com/poTaNBS5gp — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

To answer your questions: Yes, those Xs are supposedly where John F. Kennedy was shot while riding in a motorcade with his wife and Texas governor John Connally in 1963. And yes, according to a Twitter DM I got from Steven Monacelli, while none of the Q believers he spoke to “would say exactly how they expect [JFK Jr.] to show up,” they did “seem to be gathering along the side of the road as if a motorcade were going to arrive any moment.” (Here is a page where you can find more of Monacelli’s work.) Also, for the record, the gathering appears to have dispersed without any Kennedy sightings.

Now, are we having some fun “laughing at the wackos” here, who were waiting for a dead person to reveal himself in, for some reason, a manner that would re-create his own father’s death? Yes. Are we blowing a few fringe oddballs into being a bigger deal than they really are? Not really! Across the country, Republican legislators and candidates with open QAnon ties—here are recent examples from Michigan and Arizona—are seeking offices in which they would have input into election administration and vote-counting. And many political observers are currently projecting that voters across this country will sweep the party that these people belong to back into power in the 2022 midterms!

It’s really something. I’m going to move my family to the moon!