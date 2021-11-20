Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which returns after a two-week hiatus during which the Surge got married to the conceptual brand identity of its dreams, Mrs. the Surge. (Really, hi, I got married.)

So we come back, and … what do we find? Turns out all this “politics” stuff still stinks! Democrats are at least finally passing bills in the bill-passing legislature they control. Paul Gosar got named and shamed. And Kevin McCarthy? That guy can talk, if not much else. One old man decided to go home, and Donald Trump may have picked a fight with a different old man, the last old man you’d want to pick a fight with.

But let’s start with the president, who may come out of this term with some accomplishments after all.