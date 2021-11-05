Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Joel Anderson, the host of Slow Burn Season 6 about the L.A. riots, which launched this week. Listen to Slow Burn on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And join Slate Plus for your ad-free feed.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Anderson? Good luck!

Tuesday was a sad day for Democrats after Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Terry McAuliffe to win the closely contested Virginia governor race. This leaves the dance-happy McAuliffe free to join next season’s Dancing With the Stars and show off more of whatever it is he calls dancing. Keep in step with the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.