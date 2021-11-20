Rittenhouse Attorney: I Didn’t Approve of Tucker Carlson Film Crew Following Us Around

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lead defense attorney, Mark Richards, says he did not approve of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News film crew following them around to film footage for a documentary. Richards spoke shortly after Fox News announced a “Tucker Carlson Originals” documentary would air on Fox Nation in December that would include footage of Rittenhouse’s defense team during the trial. Carlson is set to air portions of an interview with Rittenhouse on Monday night. The full interview will be part of the documentary.

Advertisement

Mark Richards, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, tells CNN's @ChrisCuomo that he "did not approve" the Fox film crew that was embedded with the defense team during the trial. https://t.co/XUR3lUOrAw pic.twitter.com/UAHtM6xXSy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 20, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with CNN on Friday after his client was acquitted on all charges, Richards made clear he was none too happy the defense team was followed around by a camera crew. “I did not approve of that. I threw them out of the room several times,” Richards told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, characterizing the presence of cameras as a “definite distraction.” Richards made clear his issue wasn’t with the fact that it was a Fox crew. “I don’t think a film crew is appropriate for something like this,” he added.

Advertisement

A Tucker Carlson TV crew has been embedded with Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards tells @ChrisCuomo that he was against it: "I did not approve of that. I threw them out of the room several times..." pic.twitter.com/IrQwyLmID5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 20, 2021

It was, in the end, all about money and the film crew was part of the package to get Rittenhouse the best defense possible. “The people who were raising the money to pay for the experts and to pay for the attorneys were trying to raise money and that was part of it,” Richards said. “I didn’t approve of it but I’m not always the boss,” Richards added. Rittenhouse’s defense was crowdfunded and his family and an adviser made the final decisions on all these matters, the attorney said.

Advertisement

Cuomo asked Richards if he was worried about his client becoming “kind of a stooge” for fringe political beliefs. “I had a talk with Kyle. You know, all I can say is what I say. Kyle is going to have some hard choices in his life about the direction he goes and what he stands for. Those will have to be made by Kyle, eventually,” Richards said, adding that his client “needs to learn how to take responsibility and to tell people no.” In a preview of the documentary posted on Carlson’s Twitter account Friday evening, Rittenhouse reacts to the verdict. “The jury reached the correct verdict,” Rittenhouse said from inside a car when someone asks him how he’s feeling. “Self-defense is not illegal. … I’m glad that everything went well. It’s been a rough journey, but we made it through it. We made it through the hard part.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement