Videos of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Fail to Quell International Fears Over Her Safety

Footage that purports to show Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai at a tennis tournament on Sunday did little to quell the international outcry over her whereabouts and safety after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. Official photos published by the tournament organized by China Open shows Peng among guests at the tournament. The post on social media made no mention of the questions surrounding Peng, who had not been seen publicly since she said on social media on Nov. 2 that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. Peng’s name immediately vanished from Chinese social media after he accusation, leading many tennis officials and star players to demand answers about the whereabouts of the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion.

Advertisement

The photos and videos of Peng that were released Sunday are “insufficient” to address concerns about the tennis stars safety, a spokesperson for the Women’s Tennis Association said. The International Tennis Federation has also said it will continue to push for more concrete answers on Peng. “Our primary concern is Peng Shuai’s safety and her well-being,” ITF President Dave Haggerty said. “The videos of her this weekend appear to be a positive step, but we will continue to seek direct engagement and confirmation from Peng Shuai herself that she is safe and well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

Advertisement

Video shot by my colleague Cui Meng at the National Tennis Center showing Peng Shuai signing signature on large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Junior Tennis Challenger Final, a way of inspiring more kids to play tennis as hobby and may also as career pic.twitter.com/Sbyj5V5a7Y — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) November 21, 2021

Advertisement

The photos, as well as video published by a state media journalist on Twitter, purport to show Peng at the opening ceremony for the tournament Sunday morning. Another video purports to show Peng signing giant tennis balls held by children and waving. The videos were released hours after the state media journalist published two other clips that claim to show Peng having dinner with her coach and friends at a restaurant. But the stilted conversation in one of the videos that suggests the interaction was staged as well as the inability to independently verify where the footage was shot raised more questions about her whereabouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021

Advertisement

The WTA has threatened to pull tournaments out of China if there’s no proof of Peng’s safety. The questions surrounding her whereabouts has led some to call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics that will take place in Beijing in February. International governments are also pressuring China for answers. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Washington wanted China to “provide independent, verifiable proof” of Peng’s whereabouts. Britain’s Foreign Office said it was “extremely concerned” and urged China to provide “verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts.” Several tennis stars, including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, have also taken to social media to express concern for Peng.