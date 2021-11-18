Seven Forgotten Stories From 1995

On April 19, 1995, a truck bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The blast killed 168 people: federal workers, people applying for social security cards, and 15 of the 21 children in the America’s Kids day care center. One of those children had just had her first birthday the day before.

Two days after the bombing, Attorney General Janet Reno announced that Timothy McVeigh had been arrested for the attack. McVeigh was a white supremacist, anti-government terrorist. He’d timed the bombing for the second anniversary of the federal raid in Waco, Texas, which ended with the Branch Davidian compound burning and 76 people dead.

But in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Oklahoma City, as the whole world speculated about who might have done it, the Waco connection didn’t draw much attention. Instead, the focus shifted to the Middle East, and to American Muslims.

The first episode of the new season of Slate’s podcast One Year tells the story of a U.S. citizen whose life was upended during that frenzy. Ibrahim Ahmad had nothing to do with the Oklahoma City bombing. But he’d be detained and interrogated, and the media would connect his name to one of the most horrific crimes in American history.

That’s the first of seven episodes in this season of One Year, Slate’s series about the people and struggles that changed America—one year at a time. This season focuses on 1995, a year when the country’s technological future began to emerge, and to transform every aspect of American life. It was also a year when DNA evidence transformed the justice system, and when a bilingual pop song took over nightclubs and wormed its way into our brains.

One Year: 1995 premieres on Thursday, with new episodes debuting weekly.

