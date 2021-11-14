Former Trump Adviser Michael Flynn: U.S. Should “Have One Religion”

Michael Flynn, who was briefly national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, said the United States should have a single religion. “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion,” Flynn said during a speech at the “Reawaken America” conference in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Flynn has recently taken to talking about his Christian faith as a way to refute claims by QAnon followers that he worships Satan.

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

Flynn earlier blasted the indictment of former White House strategist Steve Bannon for his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He said Bannon was indicted for an “abuse of freedom of speech.” The former national security adviser also characterized the investigation into the riot as “the insurrection crucifixion” and likened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Pontius Pilate. “This is a crucifixion of our First Amendment freedom to speak, freedom to peacefully assemble. It’s unbelievable,” Flynn said.

In San Antonio tonight, Michael Flynn says that Steve Bannon’s indictment is “an abuse of freedom of speech.” He says this is part of an “insurrection crucifixion and Nancy Pelosi is the Pontius Pilate.” pic.twitter.com/trTIUReQNz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

Flynn’s suggestion that there should only be one religion in the United States, drew quick backlash on social media. “These people hate the US Constitution,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar with a link to the video. Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney who was fired by Trump, tweeted: “Wow look how much Michael Flynn hates America.” Retired Gen. Mark Hertling said Flynn is “an embarrassment to the U.S. Army” and characterized his words as “disgusting.”

This man is an embarrassment to the US Army & an aberration to those of us who have proudly worn the cloth of our country. His words are disgusting. https://t.co/Oi5AQhROeW — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 14, 2021

This is hardly the first time Flynn gets attention for his statements that seem to go against some of the basic tenets of American democracy. In May, Flynn said at a QAnon conference that a military coup like the one that took place in Myanmar “should happen” in the United States. Flynn was Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month and resigned after it was revealed he lied about conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and Trump pardoned him.

