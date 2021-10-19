Zebra Update: Apparently the Only Way to Catch the Escaped Zebras Is to Rope In More Zebras

The latest Maryland zebra development involves more zebras!

For those who haven’t been following: Three zebras escaped from a farm in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, at the end of August. Since then, one of the zebras died—caught and killed by a snare trap—but the other two remain at large.

Extremely sad, but we’re still outside Baybeee. https://t.co/OpNbvfdJNT — Maryland Zebra (@MarylandZebra) October 14, 2021

Now, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources says that the various agencies working to catch the zebras intend to do so by recruiting other zebras into a scheme.

Two zebras from the farm where the celebrity zebras used to live are being kept separate from the rest of their herd (otherwise known as a zeal, and also otherwise known as a dazzle) and in an enclosure in the center of a corral. Food and these two zebras will be used to, hopefully, lure the free zebras back into the corral. A press release from the DNR adds that veterinarians from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other experts believe this is the best, and safest, approach to getting the zebras back into the zeal.

“Our priority is to make sure the zebras are captured and returned to the herd,” said Andrea L. Crooms, the director of Prince George’s County Department of the Environment, in the release. “Once this is accomplished, the County will conduct a further investigation, and any actions including any appropriate charges against the owner will be evaluated.”

The two zebras being used as bait are not talking to the press at this time.