Trump Lawyer Blamed Pence for Jan. 6 Violence as Rioters Stormed Capitol

While then-Vice President Mike Pence was in a secure room as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, an attorney for President Donald Trump knew just who to blame for what was happening that fateful day in Washington: Pence. John Eastman wrote an email to Greg Jacob, Pence’s chief counsel, detailing that the vice president was to blame for the ongoing violence because he refused to block the certification of the election, reports the Washington Post. “The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman wrote to Jacob.

Advertisement

Jacob included the shocking quote from the email he received while he was hunkered down with the vice president in a draft opinion piece he wrote later that month. Jacob ultimately chose not to publish the piece but the Post got a copy of the draft. Eastman “displayed a shocking lack of awareness of how those practical implications were playing out in real time,” Jacob wrote. Eastman confirmed he sent the email but insisted he wasn’t blaming Pence for the violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eastman’s role in pushing the lies of widespread election fraud shows how he had become one of the most influential people in Trump’s orbit by the end of his presidency. He wrote two legal memos outlining how Republicans could reject Joe Biden the presidency. Democrats and even some Republicans have said that Eastman essentially wrote a blueprint for a coup by detailing the steps Pence could take to make sure Trump stayed in office. Eastman has been trying to distance himself from the memo, saying it has been taken out of context. But the email to Jacob suggests he was serious. Plus, Eastman said in a radio interview on Jan. 2 that Pence could throw the election to the House of Representatives if he had “courage and spine,” CNN reports.

Advertisement

In his draft opinion piece, Jacob characterized Eastman as part of a “cadre of outside lawyers” who had “spun a web of lies and disinformation.” He even suggested action should be taken against the likes of Eastman and Rudolph Giuliani. “Now that the moment of immediate crisis has passed, the legal profession should dispassionately examine whether the attorneys involved should be disciplined for using their credentials to sell a stream of snake oil to the most powerful office in the world, wrapped in the guise of a lawyer’s advice,” he wrote in the draft piece. The House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has said it plans to subpoena Eastman.