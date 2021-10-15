No dyad is stable. John Lennon was the Beatles’ de facto leader until Paul McCartney “nicked” control around 1967. Venus Williams was all the rage until 2002, when younger sister Serena won three consecutive grand slams. It’s just the way things go! And so it is with Sinemanchin, the defining partnership of our times. Democrats have spent all year getting worked up mostly at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin as the primary obstacle to their agenda. But it seems, in just the past couple of weeks, as if Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is taking over. That stems from the way the two centrists are approaching the Build Back Better Act. Both have big problems with it, but at least Manchin is relatively open with his Senate colleagues about what he can and can’t live with. Sinema won’t tell her colleagues anything. “I'm not going to share with you or with Schumer or with Pelosi,” she told one Democratic senator, according to a Politico report this week. “I have already told the White House what I am willing to do and what I’m not willing to do.” Reader, telling your co-workers to pound sand is simply not a good way to build camaraderie with them. And not telling your Democratic constituents back home where you stand is not a good way to build camaraderie with them. All of this, however, is a phenomenal way to get the upper hand in a competitive rivalry with Manchin. Congratulations to Sinema!