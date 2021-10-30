Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter available exclusively on the metaverse. We’re the gnarly red robot hangin’ out in space with Mark Zuckerberg!





Election Day is Tuesday, and all eyes are on the Virginia gubernatorial race, where a sentient fleece vest hopes to upset a sentient fundraising link. In Washington, meanwhile, Democrats reached a “framework” on their scaled-down Build Back Better bill, and progressives aren’t even complaining about it too much! Maybe if they did complain, it would be easier for Sinemanchin to endorse it. Meanwhile, the legend of Sen. Richard Burr’s questionable stock trades expands, and Democrats send their favorite House Republican out to pasture.





But first, have a nice, calm weekend, because this could be the last before a year of full-on, hysterical Democratic panic about the midterms.