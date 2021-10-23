Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter covering Democrats’ efforts to pass a bunch of excitingly half-baked programs that will expire a few seconds after they’re implemented.





On that front, Democrats were all in perfect agreement this week: They agreed that they should reach an agreement, soon, on a framework that can then serve as an outline for a discussion draft of a framework of a bill. The train could reach the station any second now, folks. Bernie Sanders is mad. Kyrsten Sinema loves the Trump corporate tax rate. Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. New Jersey is “hmm.” And can someone catapult Steve Bannon into the calaboose already?





Let’s start with the guy who’s making the tough calls this week.