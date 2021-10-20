Resistance Dems Are Incinerating Their Money Again in an Attempt to Take Down Marjorie Taylor Greene

The rise of “small-dollar” campaign donations, harvested digitally via email and social media, has changed United States politics. Ideologically ambitious or otherwise risky-seeming candidates who might not have been viable in earlier eras have been able to run successful races by appealing directly to voters for financial support. Taken in combination with the feeling of alarmed helplessness that many Americans experienced during Donald Trump’s presidency, the small-dollar infrastructure generated an almost embarrassingly huge amount of funding for Democratic candidates in 2018 and 2020.

Advertisement

Not all of it was allocated efficiently. In particular, rank-and-file Dem donors—abetted by the questionable decision-making of party kingmakers—dumped bales of digital dollars on 2020 Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath, who was running against then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McGrath raised $94 million for her campaign, more than all but three other Senate candidates of either party—excluding those in Georgia whose races went to a runoff—and then lost to McConnell by 19.6 points. Bad! In South Carolina, meanwhile, Jamie Harrison raised a record $131 million for his challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham, and lost by ten.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fairness to those who donated to Harrison, there were a number of polls that showed him having at least a chance at winning. No such polls existed in McGrath’s race. The digital fundraising machine, though, basically runs itself: If a sufficiently charismatic candidate claims that they can deliver comeuppance to a high-profile Republican villain who attracts Democratic “donor attention,” money will flow to their campaign. The biggest villain of all is Trump, whose anti-appeal is so potent you don’t even have to be running for office to raise money off him. Take Seth Abramson, a guy who asks for (and gets! I guess—it’s wild) donations to tweet other people’s articles about the ex-president, or the legendary Krassenstein brothers, who, if I have this straight, tried to turn Robert Mueller into bitcoin. (There was also Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who raised $7 million for a “recount” campaign in 2016 that, as you may have noticed, did not end up overturning the result of the election.)

Advertisement

In other words, the continuum of wasteful #resistance fundraising runs from the arguably well-intentioned to the, let’s say, fishy. And there are signs that what’s happening right now in notorious conspiracy theorist and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district is closer to the latter end of the spectrum. As journalist Stephen Fowler and election researcher Rob Pyers point out, the Democrats competing to run against Greene—particularly a cowboy-hat-wearing gentleman named Marcus Flowers who has a nose for publicity—are raising a awful lot of money:

In the last six months, four Democrats have collectively outraised Marjorie Taylor Greene, $3.8 million to ~$3 million, with nearly 80% coming from small-dollar donations.



(They've also outspent her, and a good chunk is going to consultants in the *very* red district) pic.twitter.com/TkwBSI00Bx — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) October 18, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uh-oh...a bit of a slump relative to Q2. Marcus Flowers, running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in the safely red #GA14, dips to $1.3 million raised in Q3. After burning $885.8K to keep his consultants fed, he ends w/$1.08 million on hand.https://t.co/Yzvcb31vcs pic.twitter.com/IGUBWorZok — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 16, 2021

Advertisement

The catch here that both allude to is that Greene’s district, Georgia’s 14th, is super-super-Republican: She won it in 2020 by a 75–25 margin over a Democrat who’d effectively dropped out of the doomed race because of personal problems. That was also the approximate margin by which Donald Trump won the district in both of the last two elections. A Democrat is never, ever, ever going to beat Greene in 2022—and if reporting in the New Republic is any indication, that Democrat is definitely not going to be Flowers, a political unknown who has been evasive about his past work as military contractor (one of the few things we know is that he was paid by the government for “translation services performed in Romania”) and extremely tumultuous divorce from a Russian woman he met in Afghanistan. (One of the things he admits to in court documents, according to TNR, is trying to get her out of the home where they lived by dropping her at a homeless shelter.)

Advertisement

Flowers’ 0.00 percent chance of winning his race isn’t mentioned on his pages on the well-known ActBlue or VoteVets donor platforms, nor in the online advertising that Democratic firms like Run the World Digital have been paid to do on his behalf. (I’ve asked Run the World if they have any comment on their work with Howard and will update this post if they respond.) Luckily for them, many of the Democratic party’s resistance donors don’t stop and ask the obvious questions, such as who a candidate is and whether they might win their election, before sending off their money.